The FAA’s 43rd annual General Aviation and Part 135 Activity Survey (GA Survey) is now underway, reporting on calendar year 2020 aviation activity. The GA Survey is the only source of information on the general aviation fleet, the number of hours flown and the ways people use general aviation aircraft. Please help our industry and aviation in general by providing accurate information to the FAA. This survey is crucial in collecting safety data on the aerial application industry.

To learn more about this important survey, please click HERE.