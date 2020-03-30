TOP dressing company Farmers Air remains operational after having been confirmed as an essential service during the Covid-19 crisis.

The declaration allowed the company to continue operations following the move to the national Alert Level 4.

Managing director, Andrew Hogarth, said he was relieved by the decision because of the pivotal role aerial top-dressing plays in the region’s farming economy.

“It’s important farming communities can continue to run their businesses effectively” Mr Hogarth said.

“The world still needs to be fed, so it’s great to see the Government recognise the importance of supporting our primary producers to continue meeting demand for food.”

