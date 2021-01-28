Presented by Concorde Battery Corporation, FAASTeam, & Westchester Aircraft Maintenance Association

WEST COVINA, CA – Concorde® Battery Corporation proudly presents the second event in the 2021 IA Renewal Series with support of the FAASTeam and Westchester Aviation Maintenance Association (WAMA).

The Northeast Virtual Aviation Training Day / IA Renewal is an opportunity for Mechanics & Technicians to earn 8 hours of recurrent IA training credit and 8 hours of AMT credit.

This free event will be held online due to the impact of the pandemic through GoToWebinar. The online training will be completed in 4 hours sessions over two days. A makeup session will be offered March 27 for anyone who was unable to attend March 19 or March 20. 50 minute training sessions will be presented by experts in aviation including airframe manufacturers, OE parts manufacturers, maintenance professionals and FAA officials.

Speakers include Dassault® Falcon Jet, Bombardier, CAMP, Champion Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace, JSSI, Michelin Aircraft Tires, Concorde Battery Corporation, FAA Safety Team, WAMA Members and more.

Registration is open through March 5, 2021! Online registration is required at www.aircraft-battery.com

Following completion of sessions and confirmation of participation, AMT credit will be applied for each 4 hour session participants complete. A certificate of completion will also be emailed to attendees reflecting the completion of the 8 hour IA Renewal course.