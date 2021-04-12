The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) part 61. This award is named after the Wright Brothers, the first US pilots, to recognize individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as “Master Pilots”.

A distinctive certificate and lapel pin is issued after application review and eligibility requirements have been met. Upon request, a stickpin similar in design to the lapel pin is also provided to the award recipient’s spouse in recognition of his or her support to the recipient’s aviation career. Once the award has been issued, the recipient’s name, city and state will be added to a published “Roll of Honor” located at https://www.faasafety.gov/ content/MasterPilot/ RecipientList.aspx.

Gaylon served on the TAAA Board of Directors for many years and as our President in 1998. The board designated with the rare honor Director Emeritus upon his retirement from the board in 2016. Today he is a regular PAASS presenter around the country, helping teach aerial applicators how to stay safe in their chose profession. Thank you Gaylon for all you years of service to the aerial application industry! Watch Gaylon’s Ceremony Here!