The Colorado Aviation Business Association announced Wednesday the formation of a General Aviation Caucus in the state legislature beginning with the 2021 session that resumes on Feb. 16.

Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, and Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland will co-chair the caucus. Both have strong personal connections to aviation, according to a news release from the association.

The General Aviation Caucus will educate legislators, staff, and other interested parties at the Capitol on the role and importance of general aviation, as well as highlight various components of the industry. The caucus plans to meet monthly.

“As a pilot and aviation enthusiast, I am excited about the opportunity to introduce my fellow legislators to the wonderful and vitally important world of aviation,” Valdez said. “I especially hope to be able to help stress the importance of introducing our younger generations to the opportunities aviation affords.”

