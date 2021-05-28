Gypsy moth caterpillars are feasting on the leaves of trees in Hamilton, but city staff say they won’t be coming forward with recommendations on how to deal with the problem until 2022.

Sam Scarlett, city manager of forestry and horticulture, said in Wednesday’s city council meeting that Hamilton is only doing ground-spraying for the invasive species in select locations this year, as well as burlap banding some trees.

The city also doesn’t target private property.

“This is really detrimental,” said Ward 11 councillor Brenda Johnson, noting that Glanbrook has been inundated with the pests.

“It’s becoming almost epidemic.” Read more on this story at CBC news