EASTON — With more rain this summer than in previous years, the current harvest season is proving a mixed blessing to local farmers.

“Harvest is slightly behind our normal pace, but not by much,” said Jason Scott of Walnut Hill Farms in Hurlock.

One trend that most Mid-Shore farmers can agree on is that the corn is too wet. It either has to dry in the field or be transported to dryers at grain mills.

“From the perspective of my family’s grain farm, we have not started to harvest yet,” said Lindsay Dodd Thompson, executive director of the Maryland Grain Producers Association. Her family’s farm is located near Queenstown. “We are still waiting on the corn to dry down a little bit to avoid getting deductions for high moisture content at the mill.”

