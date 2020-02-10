Spraying with agricultural aircraft has been gaining a lot of space in Brazilian agribusiness due to its efficiency in covering large spray areas. According to the National Union of Agricultural Aviation Companies, SINDAG, in 2019 a fleet of 2,194 spray aircraft was used in Brazil, making it the second largest fleet of this segment in the world. Another fact that draws a lot of attention is that the year 2019 included 79 new agricultural aircraft in operation, with emphasis on the turboprop models that represented 57 of those aircraft. U.S.-based Air Tractor manufactures most of the turboprop aircrafts purchased by Brazilian farmers.

