BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is seeking public comment from the agriculture community on its proposed changes to rules around pesticide and chemigation use and application.
The department hosted a negotiated rulemaking meeting over WebEx on Tuesday to go through its proposed changes to the pesticide rules and to listen to public comment on the changes. The meeting was only the first step in the process as the department makes the final changes to present to the Idaho State Legislature in January.
The proposed changes include adding new definitions and categories in the applicator licensing categories, reviewing the rules to implement Gov. Brad Little’s Zero-Based Regulation Executive Order, and removing the sections requested by the Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association in the 2020 legislative session.