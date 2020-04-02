BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoed a bill backed by a regional crop-duster association that would have changed some state pesticide regulations.

House Bill 487, pushed by the Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association, originally stripped several parts of state rules for spraying pesticide. Earlier in the session, the same group successfully convinced lawmakers on the Idaho House’s Agricultural Affairs committee to loosen other state pesticide rules, claiming that the crop-duster industry was “double-regulated.”

