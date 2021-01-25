After many stakeholder meetings and long Zoom discussions among farmworker advocates, aerial pesticide applicators and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, the department presented its final rule changes regarding aerial pesticide application to the Senate Agriculture Affairs committee Tuesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek.

The changes include removing regulations that already exist in Federal Aviation Administration rules and adding a wind speed rule and drift rule for aerial application to the agriculture department code.

The regulations set to be removed from the Department of Agriculture’s oversight are low-flying prohibitions and pesticide application in hazardous areas. The department proposed the removals because the FAA has jurisdiction over aerial applicators and it has similar rules about low flying and spraying in hazardous areas.

