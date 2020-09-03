Zoren O’Brien of Iowa, born in Liberty, TX on July 26, 1939, was tragically taken from us, along with his wife, Joan on August 28, 2020, at the age of 81. He was the son of Jerry and Anna (LaFour) O’Brien.

Zoren attended New Mexico State and was the past owner of O’Brien Flying Service. He was past president of the National Agriculture Aviation Association and the Louisiana Agriculture Aviation Association. Zoren was a member of the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association; Calcasieu Parish Drainage Board; Calcasieu Parish Zoning Planning Commission and the Louisiana Pesticide Commission.

He proudly served in the U. S. Army with the 101st Airborne as a paratrooper.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his sons, Dwayne O’Brien and wife, Ramona of Iowa; Charles “Charlie” O’Brien and wife, Amber of Decatur, TN; grandchildren, Austin O’Brien and wife, Makayla; Ralynn Dodd and husband, Andy and great-grandchild, Aubrey Dodd.

A Gathering of friends and family will begin with a rosary on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Very Rev. Anthony Fontenot officiating.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Agricultural Aviation Association, 1440 Duke St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Joan Francis O’Brien of Iowa, born in Raywood, Texas on January 20, 1947, was tragically taken from us, along with her husband Zoren on August 28, 2020, at the age of 73. She was the daughter of the late Joe Jannise, Sr. and Bessie Mae Davis Jannise.

Joan was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, where she served with the Catholic Daughters and the Altar Society. Joan was the past president of the Women’s National Agriculture Aviation Association. She worked as a fashion model for Bell’s Department Store and J. C. Penney. She was a dietician for Weight Watchers and secretary for O’Brien Flying Service.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Hazel Zebranek.

Survivors are her sons, Dwayne O’Brien and wife, Ramona of Iowa; Charles “Charlie” O’Brien and wife, Amber of Decatur, TN; siblings, Betty Jo Morse of Baytown, TX; Toni Copeland of Boyce, LA; Lola Huey of Dayton, TX; Dee Williams of Raywood, TX; Joseph “Joe” Jannise, Jr. of Raywood, TX; grandchildren, Austin O’Brien and wife, Makayla; Ralynn Dodd and husband, Andy and great-grandchild, Aubrey Dodd.

A Gathering of friends and family will begin with a rosary on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Very Rev. Anthony Fontenot officiating.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Daughters, c/o 18078 DeWolf Rd, Iowa, LA 70647.