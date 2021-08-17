WASHINGTON – The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will host its annual “Innovations in Flight Family Day and Aviation Display” on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature the museum’s newest artifact, Air Tractor AT-301/400A “Dusty Crophopper.” This aircraft was created for the pre-release promotion of Disney’s film “Planes.”

In addition to “Dusty,” visitors will be able to view vintage, modern and commercial aircraft that will fly in for the day and be on display outside the museum. Aircraft scheduled to appear include a Trinidad TB21, Beechcraft Sierra C24R, Robinson R66 helicopter and a Cessna 172. Free passes are required to view the outdoor display and can be reserved on the museum’s website.

