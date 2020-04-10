Mitchell Hora, a farmer in Washington, Iowa and owner of Continuum Ag, has been utilizing cover crops for 4 years. In the summer of 2019, he set up a two-acre field trial to experiment with more diverse cover crops in a wider, 60-inch, row spacing.

“With harvesting and then planting our cover crops, there is typically not much time in the fall to get cover crops to grow and get enough benefit out of them to make them feasible,” Hora said. “We wanted to interseed cover crops earlier in the year and a wider row configuration is opening up that opportunity.”

In June, the cover crop was seeded with a ground-driven push spreader; then in July, they added another experiment, aerial application of the cover crop mix with a drone, into standing corn.

