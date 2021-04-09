The NAAA announced Thursday April 8th, 2021 that John Stossel would be appearing at the NAAA Ag Aviation Expo as the keynote speaker at the show’s kickoff breakfast on Monday, December 6th at the show in Savannah, Georgia.

Stossel, a 19-time Emmy winner, has been hailed by The Dallas Morning News as “the most consistently thought-provoking TV reporter of our time,” beginning his career as a consumer reporter in government regulations, later changing his reporting focus on a free market economy. After a 28 year run as a veteran reporter on ABC network’s 20/20 program, Stossel embarked on a new market with his own show on the Fox Business Network until 2017.

Stossel now hosts “Stossel TV” that educates younger people on the benefits of limited government. Stossel has been quoted from his own website as stating “The News is broken, much of what the mainstream media reports is nonsense: bias and scare stories.”

More content on John Stossel can be found at JohnStossel.com

NAAA Ag Aviation Show Information

Attendee registration opens on July 1.

Save the Date for the 2021 Ag Aviation Expo

Dates: Dec. 6-9, 2021

Dec. 6-9, 2021 Location: Savannah Convention Center. Some events will also take place at the Westin, which is located directly next to the convention center.

Hotel Details Below Attendee Registration: Opens July 1. View the 2021 Ag Aviation Expo registration fees here . NOTE: The non-member registration fee is $1,005 for pre-registration (July 1–Nov. 5) and $1,085 for regular registration (Nov. 6–Dec. 9). We recommend that non-members join NAAA in advance to obtain the cheaper convention registration rate.

Sponsorships are now available. View the . Please if you would like to secure a sponsorship from last year or would like to be contacted about 2021 opportunities! We have sponsorships available for all budget sizes. Auction Donations: Thank you to Pratt & Whitney Canada for donating a PT6-34AG engine and to Darrel & Deb Mertens for donating a Grumman Ag Cat G-164 to this year’s NAAA Live Auction. While we are still several months away from the Ag Aviation Expo, we are already accepting donations for the Live and Silent Auction. The earlier you inform us of your auction donation, the more advertising you will receive on the NAAA website and in NAAA publications. Support the aerial application industry by donating an item today. Email Lindsay with your donation details.

Book Your Hotel Room

The 2021 NAAA hotel room block is coordinated through Visit Savannah, which is the Savannah Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Housing office. Please do not call the hotels directly; use the link and/or phone number below to book your room. Click here to book your hotel room. The room block closes Nov. 11.

Westin Savannah Harbor: $169/night + taxes

Hyatt Regency Savannah: $152/night + taxes

Savannah Marriott Riverfront: $129/night + taxes

Hilton Inn & Hampton Inn Historic District: $115/night + taxes (rooms available 12/4–12/9)

All room rates above are single/double occupancy.

Book your room today by clicking here or call the housing bureau at (912) 644-6465. Reservations are taken over the phone Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. ET.

Complimentary Transportation & River Taxis

Getting across the river is quick and easy thanks to the free ferry service that will shuttle attendees back and forth throughout the day and evening. The Savannah Belles Ferry provides water transportation from the Hyatt and the Marriott to the convention center and Westin hotel. The trip takes five to 10 minutes, and ferry service will be continual during convention hours; schedule will be available on-site. Free shuttle bus service is also available between the hotels above and the convention center for those who are not comfortable on the water.