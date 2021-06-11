Effective June 14, 2021, Lane Aviation, Inc. will assume the Micronair sales and service in the US market. Lane Aviation continues the legacy of Eric and Joanne Ehlinger of Micronair Sales and Service, LLC. They have set the bar high with their experience and expertise, Lane Aviation intends to continue to provide the excellent support and knowledge provided by the Ehlinger’s. For quotes and availability, please contact our Parts Department Manager, Dona Jorden.

Lane Aviation wishes both Eric and Joanne the best and a joyous, relaxing, and well-earned retirement!

About Lane Aviation: Lane Aviation, located in Rosenberg, TX, has been involved in the aerial application industry since 1945. As the largest Air Tractor dealer, Lane Aviation has built a team with unmatched experience and to do their best to provide any solution you may need in the quickest manner possible. For more information, contact:

Lane Aviation, Inc.

P.O. Box 432 / 3205 FM 2218 Rd

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Office Telephone: (281) 342-5451

Office Fax: (281) 232-5401

Website: www.laneav.com