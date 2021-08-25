When Lane Aviation Inc. first started offering crop dusting service to Fort Bend County farmers 76 years ago, most of the county was, well, farmland.
Not so much today.
Urban sprawl has gobbled up much of the land that used to grow cotton, corn, milo, rice and soybeans.
In fact, so many subdivisions surround Rosenberg and Richmond that it forced Lane Aviation Inc. to reconsider its business plan and end its crop dusting service.
“Because of urban sprawl and competition for services, we decided to get out of the spraying business,” said Vice President Logan Lane, whose grandfather and great-uncle started the business in 1945.
Read More at fbherald.com