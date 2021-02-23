It is with deep sadness that the Mid-Continent family shares the passing of Larry Landry on February 13, 2021. Larry’s association with Mid-Continent began in 1971 when he first met Mid-Continent founder and owner Dick Reade at the NAAA Convention in Las Vegas. After working for Lyon Flying Service in Welsh, LA, Larry became parts manager for Falcon Crest Aviation. Shortly thereafter, Larry was approached by then-Mid-Continent executive VP, Larry Cookemboo, who proposed a joint operation in Estherwood, LA.

Landry Aero opened its doors in May 1993 as a parts division of Mid-Continent, with insurance sales added in 1996. Even though it has always existed as a division of Mid-Continent, the name “Landry Aero” was strategically chosen because the Landry name and reputation remained so closely identifiable with Larry’s existing customer base.

Larry Landry was born in Jennings, LA to Evelins Landry and Marie Gary Landry on July 31, 1942. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964, in the Air Police Canine Corps, and as an interpreter during the Vietnam War. He continued to serve his community as a Boy Scouts Master during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Larry was a devout Roman Catholic, devoted husband, and father. Larry worked for many years in the aviation industry which was his passion, treating all his customers and employees as if they were family. He loved BBQ and cooking for his family, loved watching Saints and LSU football, playing golf, and working out at the gym. Larry’s greatest joy came from the time he was able to spend with all of his family, especially his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his three sons, Larry J. Landry, Jr. (Karen) of Ocean Springs, MS, Lance Joseph Landry (Carmen) of Scott, LA, Layne Jacy Landry (Rebecca) of Lafayette, LA; his two daughters Margaret Heather Landry Bergren (John) of Welsh, LA, Kamala Caroline Iguess (Kevin) of Welsh, LA; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Derrick, Aidan, Megan, Cain, Jordan, Shelby, and Zoe; and four great grandchildren, Jay, Jaxson, Charles, Jr., and Kingston.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret “Margo” Dunn Gillard Landry, his father Evelins Landry, his mother Marie Gary, step-father Camille Palmer, and one grandson, Christian Rene Dubois.

Memorial Services for Larry will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh, LA on Friday February 19, 2021. Internment will take place at Pine Island Cemetery in Pine Island, LA.

Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.