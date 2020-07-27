Mid-Continent Aircraft Corporation is proud to welcome Lubos Hrdina, formally of GE Aviation, as our GE H80 Engine Specialist. Hrdina first visited the United States in 1996 while working for Walter Engines in the former Czechoslovakia. Four years later, he found himself Product Support Manager for Walter America, a division of Walter Engines. Hrdina continued his duties after GE purchased Walter Engines in 2008.

“I am looking forward to my association with Mid-Continent, helping H80 customers and increasing the Thrush 510G fleet”, Hrdina says. “My motto is to do everything to get the customer back up in the air as soon as possible.”

Contact Mid-Continent and Lubos Hrdina for all your H80 engine needs, including warranty. 1-800-325-0885 / 870-714-1632 / lubos@midcont.com