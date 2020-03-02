Darrin Pluhar is an interesting combination of roots and wings, literally. Growing up on family land in Montana’s Garfield County, near Rock Springs, he learned to love the ground, but his father also inspired him to love the air.

His father, Arthur, learned how to fly during his four years of service in the Army Air Forces during World War II. One thing led to another after he returned home to Montana, and for several years, Arthur worked as an aerial applicator in Garfield County instilling a love of farming and aviation in his sons.

Pluhar’s older brother, Dennis, followed in his father’s footsteps and became an aerial applicator, but when he graduated high school in 1986, the depressed farming economy didn’t present agriculture as a favorable career. He went off to Montana State University with the goal of becoming a civil engineer.

