BATON ROUGE – Recent heavy rain from Hurricanes Laura and Delta have created large areas across the state for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. In response to the recent spike in mosquito presence, aerial spraying will begin around dusk on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (GOHSEP) and the Louisiana Department of Health requested and received approval for supplemental mosquito control assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The request was made last Wednesday, Oct. 14, after data indicated local mosquito spraying efforts could not adequately manage abatement in the region after back-to-back hurricanes. FEMA approved the plan Friday, Oct. 16.

The mission will begin spraying over Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, and Vermilion parishes. The U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft will begin at a low altitude and spray when the mosquitoes are most active at dusk. The initial mission is expected to last about six days, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

Officials say additional parishes could be added to the project as more information is gathered.

GOHSEP announced the increasing number of mosquitoes and the risk they pose to the recovery effort on Monday, Oct. 19.

