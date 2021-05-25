The NAAA announced the launch of an educational eight-minute video for the 100th anniversary of the aerial application industry yesterday. This video provides a great snapshot of the early history of the industry, how ag pilots aid farmers to provide a safe, affordable and abundant supply of food, fiber, and bio-energy, in addition to protecting forestry and controlling health-threatening pests. The video features interviews with current and former ag pilots and operators, researchers, allied company leaders, and Sean Tucker! View the eight-minute video by clicking the image below or

Join us at theGeneral Session on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Savannah to be among the first to view the debut of the new documentary featuring the past ten decades of “Agriculture’s Air Force.” Following the video, a panel of individuals with intimate first and second-hand insights of key individuals and events during the past 100 years of ag aviation, will provide a historic overview. The session concludes with a panel of experts who will forecast what is on the horizon for the future of the industry between now and it’s bicentennial in 2121.