AEM is set to take over the National Mall in Washington, DC on March 23 and 24 to showcase the sustainability benefits of modern agriculture.

AGCO, CaseIH, CLAAS, John Deere, Kubota, Mahindra and New Holland are providing equipment and technology experts to engage the public, Washington policymakers and influencers on the latest in agricultural innovations.

The area across from the American History Museum and between the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol Building will be filled with a wide array of equipment, including a combine, forage harvester, tractors big and small, and even an aerial application helicopter.

AEM is holding this event in cooperation with National Ag Day on Tuesday, March 24.

Exhibits will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

