The NAAA announced today that James Bradley would be the keynote speaker during the Kickoff Breakfast at the 2020 Ag Aviation Expo, Dec. 7-10 in Savannah. Bradley is the author of Flags of Our Fathers, about the battle of Iwo Jima which became a worldwide bestseller and a movie produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by Clint Eastwood, and author of FLYBOYS and The Imperial Cruise among many others. He is a New York Times best-selling author, celebrated historian and inspiring storyteller.

Registration for the NAAA 2020 Ag Aviation Expo begins July 1. To book your hotel room today visit: http://www.agaviation.org/hotel.