COVID-19 Critical Infrastructure Document for Your Operation; NAAA Here to Support You

Sourced from NAAA Email 3/23/2020

As we relayed to you late last week, NAAA has ensured that crop input services, such as those provided by aerial applicators, are listed as essential and continue uninterrupted. DHS identified 16 “Essential Critical Infrastructures” that includes both the agriculture and chemical industries. The guidance states, “If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule.”

In addition to last Friday’s announcement, NAAA is providing you with a sample document (Word) (PDF) that can be printed on your company’s letterhead and provided to your employees to sign and carry with them. If they are stopped, this document (Word) (PDF) will inform law enforcement that the individual bearing the document is an employee of and traveling to or from work in the agricultural—”Essential Critical Infrastructure” sector—which is vital for security, national economic security, national public health, and safety.

NAAA will continue to stay in contact with the White House, Vice President Pence’s Coronavirus Task Force, FAA, USDA and DHS and will continue to ensure that crop input services, such as those provided by aerial applicators, are listed as essential and continue uninterrupted.

Please be sure to check TFRs that could be posted around various COVID-19 “hot spots” before taking off.

Additionally, NAAA has developed guidance for operators on how to best protect the safety of your workforce during these unprecedented times. NAAA will continue to stay in contact with pesticide manufacturers and it is strongly recommended that your supply orders be issued sooner rather than later.

NAAA is here to answer any of your questions during these disruptive times. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for what you do to ensure a safe, affordable and abundant supply of food, fiber and biofuel for the world.