The National Ag Aviation Museum, located in Jackson, Mississippi recently unveiled its digital Hall of Fame during a weekend celebration of 100 Years of Agricultural Aviation.

The original Hall of Fame was displayed on the wall, just as you entered the Ag Aviation Museum. Dated photos and brief descriptions of the inductees were the only information available to honor those that were so instrumental in agricultural aviation.

After brief discussions with industry members, a digital kiosk was purchased and installed in the museum. This digital kiosk will allow high-definition photographs, videos and a full-text history of the inductee to be added to their bio. Further, the digital kiosk is stored in the cloud, and thus allows displaying of the Hall of Fame anywhere in the world.

Museum staff and AgAir Update undertook the daunting task of digitizing all photos and then adding to the information available in the Hall of Fame. Plans are in place to have the Hall of Fame displayed next to AgAir Update at the Ag Aviation Expo in Savannah, Georgia. The digital Hall of Fame will also be displayed at most state and regional trade shows in AgAir Update’s booth. The Hall of Fame will also be available instantly on AgAir Update’s website.