The 2019 Ag Aviation Expo was yet another great success for the industry and Neal Aviation. We met new partners caught up with old friends. A variety of speakers covered a wide ranging topics in aviation from drones to mentorship sessions. The convention is the ideal venue to discuss best practices for pilots and operators to improve their businesses going forward.

Neal Aircraft exhibits with NAAA for every year and marvel’s at the capable group of fresh faces entering the ag market. The people, innovation and progressive technology make ag aviation a dynamic industry. Robert Neal, “Thanks to everyone who visited our booth at the convention. Our team is continually humbled by our loyal customers and privileged to be able to continue to positively impact ag aviation.”

Neal Aircraft is a Texas based Air Tractor dealer with over 70 years of serving the aviation industry. We feature diverse inventories at our location with the ability to purchase in volume. We continue to enable our customer’s success with unsurpassed service after the sale.