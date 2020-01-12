Caleb St. Hilaire suited up and arrived early to the Inverness Airport on Friday morning and took to the clear sky in a Piper one-seater to continue his training to become a crop duster.
Only don’t call him that. The term “crop duster” has fallen out of favor and the new description is “aerial applicator” or even “agricultural pilot.”
But whatever the term, St. Hilaire is glad to be in Inverness, which is only one of five agricultural training schools in the country.
And with the average age of crop dusters hovering around 55, St. Hilaire — at 28 — is part of the new breed of such pilots.
