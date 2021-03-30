NAAA is excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the aerial application industry in Savannah during the 2021 Ag Aviation Expo December 6-9, 2021.

With the multiple extravaganzas planned to celebrate the centennial this year at the Ag Aviation Expo and to encourage ag aviation operators, pilots, crew, allied businesses and affiliated individuals to join the association, NAAA leadership established a policy that to avoid a higher attendee fee, NAAA recommends NAAA membership to attend the show and save money.

The non-member registration fee for the 2021 Ag Aviation Expo will increase to $1,005 for pre-registration (July 1–Nov. 5) and $1,085 for regular registration (Nov. 6–Dec. 9). If you plan to attend this year’s Ag Aviation Expo, please join NAAA in advance to obtain the cheaper convention registration rate.

The best time to join NAAA is now to maximize your calendar year (Jan. 1–Dec. 31) membership. And if you join by June 30, you will receive a lower membership rate. Annually, on July 1, membership rates increase 3%. Again, NAAA membership runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 (we do not pro-rate membership). It benefits non-members to join now to receive more time as an NAAA member—and access to the associated membership benefits—than waiting until closer to the Ag Aviation Expo.

What NAAA membership benefits?

Government Representation: Resources supplied by your membership are what enabled NAAA to succeed in getting aerial application classified as an “essential” business allowing aerial applicators to work uninterrupted during the pandemic. NAAA also has had success fighting for exemptions from FAA user fees and federal fuel excise taxes. The association worked with Congress to enact tower marking requirements and remote identification requirements for drones flying in the national airspace. NAAA also works to ensure that the EPA labels pesticides for aerial use without unnecessary and burdensome restrictions so that you have a stacked inventory of tools at your disposal to protect your customers’ crops.

Complimentary one-hour legal consultation on federal aviation laws.

Staying connected to members and an A-to-Z guide of ag aviation parts, equipment and service suppliers through the print and online NAAA Membership Directory.

Weekly eNewsletters, substantive website content, quarterly Agricultural Aviation magazine and influential social media communication to stay abreast of important industry news.

NAAA membership coupled with participation in Ag Aviation Expo sessions, PAASS and Operation S.A.F.E. Fly-Ins offer pilots and operators several ways to improve professionalism, earn potential CEUs and achieve discounts through their insurance providers.

Since 2002 NAAA has successfully lobbied the government for an additional $11.3 million in federal funding for aerial application research to develop and test new aerial application technologies designed to mitigate drift and make applications more efficient and cost-effective.

Discounts for attending or exhibiting at the Ag Aviation Expo.

Ag Aviation Expo Base Pre-Registration Prices

(July 1–November 5; rates increase beginning November 6)

(Includes Welcome Reception & Farewell Reception Tickets; NO banquets)

Member: $270

Member Spouse: $205

Non-Member: $1,005

Non-Member Spouse: $340

Child (under 18 with paid adult): Free

ADDITIONAL ITEMS