HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie City Council passed an ordinance instituting a “no-fly zone” for a one-mile radius around the city’s sewer pond Tuesday at Hoxie City Hall.
The ordinance comes after the city received notice of potential safety violations from the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment with their sewer pond.
After the city received notice of the violations, Mayor Dennis Coggins says work immediately began to figure out the cause of the violations.
He said the root of the issue had to do with the planes that farmers use to spray their crops.
“It was the chemicals, the fertilizer that the planes are flying over and making the algae grow,” Mayor Coggins said. “So we’re having to do a no-fly zone to keep the fertilizer from going into the sewer pond.”