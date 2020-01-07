When Brandon Lanham decided to learn how to fly, the thought of creating an agricultural business wasn’t part of it.
But nearly three years ago, he recognized an opportunity hovering above his family’s farm near Knottsville.
“In 2017, I was out here — in July — and I saw four or five (crop dusters) doing the same thing — fungicide application,” Lanham said. “… I had started wanting to get my (pilot’s) license … and when I saw that, I said, ‘You know what? There’s nobody here doing this’.”
But those agricultural aircraft weren’t the fixed-wing airplanes usually associated with crop dusting.
They were out-of-area helicopters fitted with crop-dusting kits and were contracted by Daviess County farmers.
Lanham said most of those agricultural aircraft companies start flying in the south in May as they “ride that wave” north.
Read more on this story at the Messenger-Inquirer