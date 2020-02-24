SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Legislation to protect Oregonians from the dangerous effects of the pesticide chlorpyrifos passed the Oregon House on Wednesday, supporters said.

The Healthy Kids and Farmworkers Act, House Bill 4109, prohibits aerial spraying in close proximities of schools and requires that workers cannot enter an area until eight days after chlorpyrifos application. It phases out the sale and use of chlorpyrifos in Oregon starting in 2022 and bans the aerial application of chlorpyrifos.

Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene) has long been a champion of legislation to clamp down on the use of the dangerous pesticide. A 2014 EPA assessment indicated that no amount of chlorpyrifos residue on foods would be considered acceptable.

