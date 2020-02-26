The Idaho House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Feb. 24 endorsed legislation clarifying the potential penalties aerial applicators would face for rule violations.

House Bill 487, for which the House Agricultural Affairs Committee approved a do-pass recommendation after two hours of debate, would add rules clarifying the potential penalties for environmental or safety violations.

David Lehman of the approximately 50-member Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association said people accused of violating aerial application rules now go into an Idaho State Department of Agriculture hearing knowing only the maximum penalties. Typically, those maximums serve as a starting point for a negotiation.

Read more on this story at Capital Press