The Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Wes Addison, and Mike Lee and the employees of Earl’s Flying Service.

John Wesley “Wes” Addison, 55, of Dyersburg, died Friday, August 21, 2020 in Gosnell, Arkansas. Born October 10, 1964, he is the son of Barbara Sandlin (Wayne) of Lamesa, TX and Graham Addison (Rita) of Seminole, TX. He graduated from Lamesa, TX in 1983. He was an Ag Pilot. Wes proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Dyersburg.

Wes was a cropduster for 28 years. He began his career in Seminole, TX, working for his dad at Addison Flying Service. In 2004, he took a job at Earl’s Flying Service in Steele Missouri. He was highly respected among others in his field, with some even referring to him as “top 10 in the profession”.

He married Leslie Standifer in Portales, New Mexico in August 1990. They just celebrated their 30 year anniversary. He enjoyed supporting his sons in their activities such as trap shooting, baseball, golf, and band. He recently enjoyed watching his son, Colton coach the Franklin Rebels, and keeping up with Clayton on his international travels.

Wes was an avid deer hunter. He thoroughly enjoyed his time at his Big Horn Hunting Club in Big Sandy, Tennessee with his best hunting buddies. He loved to cook, especially grilling his favorites for family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Chapel of Curry Funeral Home officiated by Reverend Mike Hickman with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 27th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Leslie Addison; two sons, Colton Addison of Nashville, Clayton Addison of Memphis; two sisters, Paula Bryson (Ty) of Carlsbad, NM, Melissa Sales (Joe) of Seminole, TX; one brother, Clint Addison (Shalea) of Seminole, TX; father-in-law Jim Standifer of Portales, NM; mother-in-law, Laverne Inge (Bob) of Portales, NM; brother-in-law Steve Standifer (Angela) of Grover Beach, CA, brother-in-law Cade Standifer (Cherise) of Portales, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dean Teeter, Mick McIntire, Bill Valentine, Chris Lee, Darren Sells and Billy Sharp will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests memorials be directed to Damascus Project of Dyersburg, 333 S. Mill Street, Dyersburg, TN 38024 or Semper Fi Fund, Camp Box 555193, Pendleton CA 92055.