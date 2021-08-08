Kris Petersen grew up at the airport.

His parents, Scott and Sarah Petersen, started Pontiac Flying Service in 1997, and their young son was often in tow at the Livingston County facility.

“I was at the airport every day, riding my bike, playing with airplane toys, and I started helping on the loading pad, washing windows, scrubbing wings, as soon as I could reach up there to do it,” Petersen said.

Today, the University of Illinois graduate is an aerial application pilot and personnel manager for the family business, which has expanded with a second facility in the Cooksville area and services near Champaign.

