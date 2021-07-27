Pratt & Whitney Canada announced today that it has expanded its portfolio of P&WCSMART Solutions – made popular with its “flat-rate” and “capped-cost” programs for major maintenance events – to include a new category of service-based solutions. The first offering under the category is the P&WCSMART Subscription Service for PT6A Engines, which provides selected scheduled and unscheduled maintenance coverage, parts replacement, and digital engine health services for engines between their hot section inspection (HSI) and overhaul.

“Our new P&WCSMART Subscription Service addresses a unique niche and need in our PT6A operator base, with a solution tailored expressly for those who are in the post-HSI stage of the engine lifecycle and not on an engine maintenance program,” said John Lewis, director of customer programs, general aviation, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “By providing a bundle of ongoing engine maintenance, services and support through an affordable annual subscription, we can help operators cost-effectively maintain their engines to ensure the highest possible asset value and performance.”

The solution’s flexible model provides options based on annual flying hours and includes the choice of one or three-year subscription terms that are renewable for select PT6A engine models. It also includes a credit toward a P&WCSMART overhaul. For customers who purchase a P&WCSMART Hot Section Inspection for their PT6A engine, enrollment for the first year of P&WCSMART Subscription Service is free.

“We’re effectively giving customers access to ongoing engine OEM maintenance and services that can be linked to their next overhaul if they wish, making this a flexible, cost-effective mid-lifecycle solution,” said Lewis. “This is also why we added a new category under our P&WCSMART solutions –encompassing both event-based maintenance and ongoing services delivery.”

An unscheduled engine removal can cost up to US$125,000 or more. Unscheduled accessory removal, troubleshooting and parts replaced during scheduled line maintenance can run thousands of dollars as can a mobile repair team response during an AOG event. The P&WCSMART Subscription Service, which starts at US$7,500 per engine per year, helps make maintenance expenses predicable, affordable, and worry-free.

Customers also benefit from digital engine health management insights, which can help reduce or avoid events altogether. The program is fully transferrable should the engine/aircraft be sold during the subscription term.

Visit our P&WCSMART Subscription Service page for more information, including a list of eligible PT6A engine models.