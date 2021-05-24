PAG expands its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities to include the Rolls-Royce M250 Engine.

ATLANTA, GA – May 24, 2021 –– Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the Worldwide Aerospace and Defense industry, announced today the acquisition of Keystone Turbine Services (KTS) of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. KTS specializes in providing complete OEM-approved aftermarket Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (“MRO”) services for operators of the Rolls-Royce M250 series of gas turbine engines, along with related Honeywell and Triumph accessories plus component, spare parts, and field service support.

David Mast, President & CEO of PAG stated, “We are excited about adding KTS to the Precision Aviation Group of Companies. The addition of KTS increases PAG’s repair stations to 12 worldwide, and further diversifies our MRO Capabilities by expanding our services into the Rolls-Royce M250 Engine. Like PAG, KTS has a history of delivering exceptional customer service, industry leading products, and cost-effective repair solutions for its customers. Through our strategically located Repair Stations that provide a vast array of Rotary Wing specific MRO Services worldwide, our combined organizations will now be better equipped to provide Rolls-Royce M250 operators additional support.”

Rob Ruck, former COO of KTS, commented, “KTS is very enthusiastic about joining PAG as they plan to further expand KTS’s product and service offerings, make significant investments towards new products, update processes, and introduce new repair capabilities. We have worked closely with PAG’s management team throughout this acquisition process and believe this partnership will provide significant benefits to our customers, vendors, and employees.”

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry. With 12 Repair Stations, and over 450,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG uses its distinct business units and customer-focused business model to serve aviation customers through two business functions – Aviation Supply Chain – and its trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®).

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG subsidiaries have MRO capabilities on over 32,000 products, including Accessories, Avionics, Dynamic Components, Engines, Fuel Accessories, Glass Panel Displays, Hydraulics, Instruments, Landing Gear, Starter/Generators, and Wheels/Brakes. (www.precisionaviationgroup.com).

About Keystone Turbine Services (KTS)

With over 45 years of experience, KTS is Rolls-Royce’s second-largest certificated Authorized Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC) supporting all variants of the M250 Series engine, modules, accessories, and components. In addition, KTS is an FAA and EASA certificated Part 145 Repair Station and Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Station (AWARS) for Overhaul, Repair and Testing of Rolls-Royce M250, Pratt & Whitney PT6A and PT6T Fuel Controls, Power Turbine Governors, and related accessories. (www.keystoneturbines.com).