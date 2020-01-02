A purposeful large scale three-engined electric crop spraying RPAS that must make more sense than smaller multirotors over huge fields from Pyka.

The company’s founding team, Michael Norcia, Chuma Ogunwole, Kyle Moore and Nathan White, come from a variety of well-known companies that work in adjacent spaces: Cora, Kittyhawk, Joby Aviation, Google X, Waymo and Morgan Stanley.

The initial round of $ 11 million was led by Prime Movers Lab, with the participation of Y Combinator, Greycroft, Data Collective and Bold Capital Partners.

