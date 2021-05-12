(Green Bay, WI, May 11, 2021) Reabe Aircraft Improvement (RAI) today announced it has received the FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for the 7 ½” Reabe Smart Gate.

The 7 ½” Reabe Smart Gate is a durable, light weight-35lb system that attains a 6-inch gate opening and can run constant and variable rate application. The simplicity of the electric system, 4 components and wiring, limits maintenance and installation time. The system interfaces with all major GPS units. The STC is great news for the customer because it further streamlines installation procedures and reduces cost, while guaranteeing FAA product safety and reliability standards.

Safety is paramount to RAI which is why mechanical redundancy is a key feature of the Reabe Smart Gates. It is the only system on the market with constant and variable rate features that retain the lever and all mechanical linkages as a secondary system. This safety advantage allows the gate to be manually operated by the pilot at any time during flight. The primary purpose of the mechanical redundancy is that it provides an added feature and ensures that the aircraft can always work on dry application even if a system error occurs. It also provides the benefit of being able to close the gate manually, in flight, after an emergency dump.

The 7½” Reabe Smart Gate retains all of the features that our customers appreciate from the STC certified 5” Reabe Smart Gate. Slight mechanical modifications were made to increase the force to actuate a 7½” gate. RAI can now serve operators that require heavy application by providing an STC certified product to power their 7 ½” gate box.

At RAI, we would not have been successful without our wonderful customer base that trusts our products and our mission to improve performance and safety in our industry. We are grateful to everyone that has provided input to us, which have led to new products and improvements over the years. We strive to serve our customers by making our products the most intuitive, safe, and dependable.

RAI’s vision of developing solutions that move the Ag industry forward in efficiency and safety comes from three generations of Ag Aviation experience starting with Reabe Flying Service (incorporated in 1945) to Reabe Spraying Service (founded in 1979). Reabe Aircraft Improvement (founded in 1991) identifies problems encountered by our family’s skilled and experienced pilots and mechanics and works diligently to develop solutions. RAI is proud to announce the newest solution to the Ag industry, the newly STC approved 7 ½” Reabe Smart Gate. Visit ReabeAir.com to access manuals, install instructions, and view Reabe Gate support videos that detail all features from basic to complex, including variable rate. Contact Jeff Reabe for additional information.