This week on OFR the show talks with Ric Richter of Richter Aviation, Maxwell, California. Crop-duster, aerial applicator, air ag. It’s all cool. Rick gives the ins and outs of the business, the plane and the future of this critical industry. And his passion for it is amazing.
