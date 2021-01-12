Ronnie Lee has been described as an all-in type of person. But to be all in on so many different fronts takes the concept to the next level. In addition to his farm and gin, Lee oversees and partners in multiple other agricultural enterprises. And his resume of advocacy on behalf of the cotton industry runs long. That’s why the Bronwood, GA, agriculturalist has been selected winner of the 2020 Cotton GrowerSM Cotton Achievement Award, sponsored by NexGen brand cottonseed.

On the home front, as managing partner of Lee Farms, he raises cotton, peanuts, small grains, pecans, and cattle. He owns and operates McClesky Cotton Company, a ginning and warehousing operation with locations in Bronwood and Albany. He is a part owner of the Chickasha of Georgia seed mill. And, the family also operates a pecan packing facility, a gin repair company, a trucking service, and an aerial application business.

