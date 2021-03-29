“Growing up, I was always intrigued by it,” Dietrich said. “I’d watch Terry Harimon and Mike Ulken fly, and I’d always ride my little motorcycle or four-wheeler or whatever I had and fly around the farm.”

While they still farm, the Dietrichs have added the spraying business.

He went to Sam Riggs Flying Service in Claremore, Oklahoma, to be certified to fly. Jim Dietrich said Sam Riggs told him Ryan was a natural, and it’s rare when a student displays such an ability to become one with the aircraft.

After that, Dietrich went to work for Monty and Steve Reisig at Reisig Brothers, where he said he learned a lot from Ulken. Dietrich flew for WESTCO for a few years, then bought his own plane.

