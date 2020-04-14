Editors Note: This article translated from Portuguese.

The Brazilian Agricultural Aviation Association (SINDAG) announces that after a detailed analysis meeting of its Executive Board on various scenarios in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic, it has decided to postpone the 2020 Agricultural Aviation convention in Brazil. Thus, the event that would take place in 2020 is * postponed to July 2021 *, on a date to be informed later.

The industry reiterates its confidence in resuming normality in society as soon as possible, as well as in the role of the sector in strengthening the economy based on activity, which is considered essential to the country all the time – and, therefore, has not stopped in through the recess and social isolation measures imposed by the prevention of Covid-19.

Thee AvAg Congress Committee and the SINDAG Board of Directors are at your disposal for more information and to receive your suggestions.

We thank everyone for their trust and support, and together we will work hard for mutual strengthening and for an even bigger Congress in 2021, the year in which Agricultural Aviation celebrates 100 years of existence.

Additional information on the change of date of the Congress

– Map remains the same, the stands reserved – nothing changes

– Payments made are still valid for the next year

– Those who have a balance to pay can continue with the installments as scheduled

– If you need any grace period, please send the request by email

– It is possible to decrease the amount of each installment. We can talk individually.

Thank you all for your understanding and partnership.