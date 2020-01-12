The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame plans to induct six individuals for their contribution to the state’s largest industry. Induction ceremonies for Class XXXIII will be held Friday, March 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites ballroom in Little Rock.

The newest inductees include agri aviator and longtime chairman of the Arkansas State Plant Board George Tidwell of Lonoke; Tuskegee Airman and retired Cooperative Extension agent Thomas Vaughns from Marianna; and Gene Woodall, a retired University of Arkansas faculty member who paved the way for crop yield increases by creating verification programs that are now emulated around the world.

