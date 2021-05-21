Small-plane crash in Catahoula Parish leaves pilot dead

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) – Authorities say a crop-dusting aircraft crashed into a field in Northeast, La., killing its pilot. The incident happened on May 18, 2021, at around 1:30 p.m.

According to a press release from NELA Ambulance Service, the crash happened on Highway 425, about five miles south of Sicily Island.

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards identified the pilot as 22-year-old Jakob T. Porter of Ferriday. They say Porter was pronounced dead at the scene. Porter was the only passenger on the plane. A preliminary accident notice by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane was maneuvering during an aerial application when it crashed under unknown circumstances.

NELA Ambulance Service spokesman Shane Scott said Porter “is the second person our community has lost this year in an agricultural-use aircraft crash.”