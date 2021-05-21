Small-plane crash in Catahoula Parish leaves pilot dead

Posted by | May 21, 2021 | | 0

Small-plane crash in Catahoula Parish leaves pilot dead

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) – Authorities say a crop-dusting aircraft crashed into a field in Northeast, La., killing its pilot. The incident happened on May 18, 2021, at around 1:30 p.m.

According to a press release from NELA Ambulance Service, the crash happened on Highway 425, about five miles south of Sicily Island.

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards identified the pilot as 22-year-old Jakob T. Porter of Ferriday. They say Porter was pronounced dead at the scene. Porter was the only passenger on the plane. A preliminary accident notice by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane was maneuvering during an aerial application when it crashed under unknown circumstances.

NELA Ambulance Service spokesman Shane Scott said Porter “is the second person our community has lost this year in an agricultural-use aircraft crash.”

Read more on this story at KNOU.com

About The Author

AgAirUpdate Staff

Related Posts

100th AT-502XP flies with Saskatchewan colors

100th AT-502XP flies with Saskatchewan colors

May 17, 2021

L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor Announce Sky Warden™ ISR Strike Aircraft

L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor Announce Sky Warden™ ISR Strike Aircraft

May 7, 2021

Ask a Farmer: What Are the Advantages of Aerial Application?

Ask a Farmer: What Are the Advantages of Aerial Application?

May 10, 2021

Local pilot back in the cockpit after surviving plane crash in Pulaski County

Local pilot back in the cockpit after surviving plane crash in Pulaski County

May 5, 2021

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *