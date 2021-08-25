Soaring to New Heights: Dexter Crop Duster is Born to Fly

If you want something bad enough, you have to just go for it, even if that means stepping outside your comfort zone and into the unknown.

KayDee Mitchell has done just that.

The 23-year-old from Dexter is an aerial applicator, or crop duster.

It’s a field dominated by men.

“I love a challenge,” said KayDee Mitchell.

It’s her third year on the job, so she’s not even a rookie anymore.

Crop dusting is not something she ever saw herself doing.

“One day I was talking with my uncle at the dinner table, trying to figure out what I’m going to do in life,” said Mitchell.

