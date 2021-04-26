For over 30 years, Southern Cross Aviation (SCA), along with their sister companies have been providing their customers with spare parts to keep their aircraft flying efficiently and reliably. From aircraft sales to parts supply and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, Southern Cross can provide operators with a complete solution.

Southern Cross Aviation has now developed an online aviation parts store, making it easier to acquire the parts and information customers need.

Online users can search for price and availability for a single PN, as well as a list of part numbers. Shop by category or brand or even search through our catalog library, check open or completed orders, view invoices and print documents, change account preferences, view quotes, statements, payments, open cores and more all from the online interface.

Southern Cross Aviation helps airlines, FBOs, repair stations, fleet operators and aircraft owners worldwide find the spare parts and accessories they need. The experienced parts sales team go above and beyond to make sure our customers get exactly the correct part for the right price.

There is support for customers in over 110 countries and the company is an authorized distributor for over 55 different manufacturers for various products such as batteries, lighting, ignition systems, chemicals, engine replacement parts and fuel systems.

For more information, visit store.scross.com or contact their sales team rfq@scross.com 954-377-032 for a quote on your agricultural aircraft parts.