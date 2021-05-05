Spidertracks is extending their Virtual FDR™ technology with Insights, a visual dashboard that collects a range of data, and advises operators on how their aircraft are flying

Now is the right time to adopt FDM! Let’s face it, there are often endless reasons to forgo adopting new technology. In an industry where no two days are the same, the constant juggling required while operating an aviation business makes it easy for some priorities, like updating or initiating safety management systems (SMS), to fall by the wayside. It’s easy to do when things seem to be working alright as they are. After all, installing new technology can be a lot of work, expensive, and time-consuming.

The barriers keeping technology like flight data monitoring (FDM) from aviation are not new. Unless you’re a commercial airliner, justifying a high cost across an entire fleet is enough to keep an operator away from adopting something new – even if it would also drastically change the way they looked at their operations.

From Black Boxes to Sensors

FDM has gradually increased in use across aviation. It’s a natural progression from the black boxes of the past, which provided a way for aircraft operators to investigate accidents. As an investigative tool, though, it was often complex and technical. FDM of the past was a reactive approach to safety. Only after the black box was collected and the flight data downloaded could operators infer why an incident took place.

Over the last 20 years, FDM, or Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) as it’s known in North America, has become the most highly regarded and potentially effective safety initiative to reach aviation in the last 20 years. The only problem was that the cost and complexity of FDM programmes made it primarily accessible for top-tier airliners only. Analysis of FDM shows its potential to act as a tremendous anticipatory tool for investigating root causes and risks associated with human behaviour. Instead of an ad-hoc approach to monitoring flights for safety purposes, FDM gave airliners a systematic approach to measure risk. The result? Commercial airliners continue to operate at the lowest rates of safety incidents in history.

The Risks are in the Data

Despite advances in data-collecting technology, General Aviation has not yet had an entry point into the wealth of valuable insights that FDM can provide.

While FDM is a critical component of SMS in airliners, it is not a requirement for on-demand charters and commuter flights, known as Part-135 certified flights.

Increases in accidents across Part-135 aviation operators in recent years have caused the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to include ‘Improve the Safety of Part-135 Aircraft Flight Operations’ in their Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements for 2019-2020.

NTSB’s decision to recommend the adoption of SMS and FDM programmes in aviation, came after a 2015 accident of a chartered business jet into an apartment complex while on the descent to a local airport. Their investigation found no SMS or FDM present – two safety components that NTSB believes would have prevented many of the incidents they have investigated over the last 20 years. In Engineering a Safer World: Systems Thinking to Applied Safety, Nancy G. Leveson notes that aircraft operators tend to move to a higher state of risk under various performance pressures until accidents become inevitable.

In other words, although time passing creates an assumption that all is well, it doesn’t mean that the potential risk has changed. Risk only increases until a significant loss occurs.

With 70% of Part-135 accidents attributed to human error, risks may show up in operational data – if operators routinely took notice. As Leveson mentions, there is nothing random about systematic factors that have not been corrected and have existed over time. The only problem is that the technology that records and relays this type of valuable information was not made with general aviation in mind.

It was never accessible enough – until now.

Turning Flight Data into Visual Data

When Spidertracks launched Virtual FDR™ (Flight Data Recording) in 2019, operators in general aviation had access to real-time aircraft tracking that logged every 15 seconds, and was transmitted every minute through a dedicated Iridium® satellite channel. Users could virtually watch an aircraft on its flight path, and no place was too remote.

Now, Spidertracks is extending their Virtual FDR™ technology with Insights, a visual dashboard that collects a range of data, and advises operators on how their aircraft are flying. The data is uploaded automatically and wirelessly upon landing.

Insights enables aircraft operators to take on a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to safety, revolutionizing a sector that once relied on cumbersome, clunky, and expensive technology to understand incidents only after they occurred. Operators can access Insights through Spider X, a sleek plug-and-play piece of hardware that is easy to install and simple to use.

Spider X gives aviators the ability to capture and see information about their flights, such as roll, pitch, and yaw. Operators can then set filters and parameters to measure this flight data. This can help mitigate future risks, enhance pilot training, see overarching safety trends and improve operational efficiencies in their business. When risks are flagged and investigated before they become losses, it saves operators money by eliminating avoidable expenses.

For decades, commercial airliners have benefitted from identifying issues before they become a costly problem with FDM. FDM data helped an airport in North Carolina identify a problem with unstabilised approaches on its runway. By objectively identifying this reoccurring safety event, airline operators could come together and take collaborative action to create safer skies for their team and customers.

At its essence, Insights is enhancing safety by turning flight data into visual data to reveal areas of improvement and areas that may require further training. At its core, the Spider X is an entry point for the General Aviation industry into FDM – a proactive safety measure so obvious that it should be accessible for all.