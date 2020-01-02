The state Plant Board voted 13-0 Monday, after less than 30 minutes of discussion, to appeal a circuit court ruling that part of its composition is illegal.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Dec. 19 ruled that the 1917 state law establishing the board was unconstitutional, in part, by allowing private interests to select a representative to the board.

Piazza’s decision arose from a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Monsanto, the seed-and-chemical giant now owned by Bayer.

Monsanto representatives, in court documents and public meetings, have criticized the Plant Board for actions that have restricted, or prohibited, the use of the company’s new formulation of dicamba, a herbicide.

