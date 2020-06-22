Tassel time is go time for seed production field crews and fungicide application.

For Joel Meyer during peak aerial application season it would take one and a half full-time employees to receive and input maps sent from seed companies identifying where their ag worker crews would be located.

“And we’d typically get a bulk batch of 13 fields where the crews are going to be working, but we never knew when they were done, or the order where they were working fields,” Meyer, who operates Meyer Agri-Air in Wellsburg, Iowa, explains. “We were receiving daily updates from up to 16 seed company branches via email and/or fax, and it took a lot of effort to make sure we knew were crews were going to be.”

